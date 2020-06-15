The TRUTH Behind Basketball Injuries & How To Help Prevent Them

Dr. Mahmoud Zaerian who is a Neuro-Functional Sports Specialist joined the show to discuss the potential injuries players could potentially face as the NBA season resumes. We also cover why so many of our younger athletes are suffering more injuries than ever before. How should you train if you are Zion Williamson? How did De’Aaron Fox return so quickly from a level 3 high ankle sprain? We end with the show with the severeness of ankle injuries.

