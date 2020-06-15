The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Christian Aguilera +150 over Anthony Ivy
Notable New Champions:
- NABF Featherweight Champion: Adam Lopez
- EBU European Union Middleweight Champion: Marten Arsumanjan
- Fight To Win Black Belt Super Heavyweight Champion: Victor Hugo
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- It’s All Coming Back to Me Now: At the conclusion of this week, we’ve now had the live returns of major MMA, boxing, and grappling promotions. Just need kickboxing/muay thai to get going to complete the big four.
- The most feared opponent at UFC Vegas: The scale. That’s right, it defeated three fighters and made a lot of money change hands. Jessica Eye talked a whole bunch of shit about fighters missing weight, how unprofessional it was, then missed weight and tweeted that she was proud of herself for coming so close! Astonishing lack of self-awareness. Karl Roberson had to withdraw from his bout with Marvin Vettori one month ago because of problems with weight-cutting. This time around, Roberson apparently said to hell with it, clocking in at a svelte four and a half pounds over, which made me question if Vettori was going to come after Roberson with some sort of axe since he tried to attack him in a hotel lobby after the first cancellation. Zarrukh Adashev came in at 138.5 lbs for his bantamweight title and like the other two that missed weight, was defeated.
- It’s a Hard Knock Life: It’s not an easy trade, this fight game, and once you’re in it, you’re on display for all to see. What we saw, unfortunately, was Hannah Cifers, an absolute gem of a person, get submitted in the first round, twice in two weeks. Absolutely brutal. I hope, on tenacity and willingness alone, she gets to hang around for a while and get a win or two back.