5 Technologies that Transformed the Face of Golf

In the last two decades, technology has had a tremendous impact on every aspect of our lives. In sports, we have seen the emergence of gadgets, accessories, video referring, and plenty of other products that help to assess and improve your game.

These changes have also hit the world of golf, in news ways to help players step up the game. At one glance, it might not seem like a huge stride. However, these technologies have had a significant impact on golfing as a sport.

Following are some ways the conventional sport has been embracing technology.

1. Club Technology

Golf clubs are the one element of the game that has changed the most. Considering factors such as component weight, aerodynamics, and use of better graphite shafts have aided golfers in hitting the ball longer and straighter. Clubs built with these in mind have less wind resistance and more head speed.

Golf clubs have also become lighter and stronger over the years, with gestures of sliding split weights that you can adjust to shape your shot.

Hybrid golf club models with the desirable characteristics of iron and wood are another leap in club technology that comes with a greater launch capability. Technology has also made putters more balanced, allowing the golfers to keep their putts on targeting without veering off.

2. Golf Balls

Golf Balls have been no stranger to innovations as well. Today, manufacturers construct one to five-piece golf balls suitable for different types of play. One-piece golf balls are generally used by beginners, while the two-piece has a much broader fan-range preferred by golfers across all levels. As golfers improve the game, they are more likely to switch to golf balls with more layers.

3. Golf Shoes dedicated to Comfort

Golf shoes were heavy and prone to water damage. Today, when you decide to get a new pair of golf shoes, you can choose from dozens of features and designs that are lighter and more comfortable.

The latest golf shoes are also made of enhanced materials and have more padding, support, and waterproofing. Manufacturers have put comfort as a top priority, allowing golfers to walk for long hours without pain.

4. RangeFinder

A rangefinder is a device similar to a pair of binoculars that uses laser technology to measure the distance between the golfer and the hole. This information can help the golfer make a more precise decision. Yes, the swing is still in your hands; however, you have more knowledge to calculate the right swing for a shit that is close to the pin.

5. Golf Club Fitting

Purchasing your clubs is a challenging task that professional club fitters have made a lot easier. They will help you find the right clubs through technology that analyses your swing. They can measure your clubhead speed, launch angle, grip strength, and recommend a club that most fits you. This is a relatively new addition to the golf technologies and one that has a great potential for golfers.

The technology currently available is only a fraction of future innovations. As these become more affordable and mainstream, soon, every golf course will have exceptional playing conditions that maximize the players’ efficiency.