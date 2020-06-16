Bayern Munich wins eighth straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich has won its eighth straight Bundesliga title. On Tuesday, they defeated Werder Bremen 1-0 for their 12th straight win.

As a result, Bayern Munich now has a record of 24 wins, four losses and four draws for 76 points. They now have a 10 point lead on Borussia Dortmund, who has 66 points. However, even if Borussia Dortmund were to win their final three games, and Bayern Munich were to lose their final two games, they still would not be able to make up the 10-point deficit in the Bundesliga standings.

In Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga season-clinching game on Tuesday, Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland scored the only goal of the match in the 43rd minute. Bayern Munich got all of the offense they needed right before the first half. For Lewandowski, it was his Bundesliga-leading 31st goal of the season, and 46th goal overall. The player with the second most goals in the Bundesliga in 2019-20 was Timo Werner of Stuttgart, Germany. The RB Leipzig striker had 25 goals this season.

Bayern Munich were able to win by a goal, but things got tense with about 11 minutes remaining. That is when Alphonso Davies, the 19 year-old Bayern Munich sensation from Edmonton, picked up his second yellow card of the contest. Two yellow cards equals a red card, and Davies was automatically ejected. Bayern Munich was also down from 11 players to 10 players. Despite having the man-advantage, Werder Bremen was unable to tie the game.

In other Bundesliga action on Tuesday, Borussia Monchengladbach defeated Vfl Wolfsburg 3-0. Jonas Hofmann of Heidelberg, Germany scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach in the 10th and 30th minutes, while Lars Stindl of Speyer, Germany scored the other goal in the 65th minute. With the win, Borussia Monchengladbach moved into fourth place, and past Beyer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga standings with 59 points. Remember, the top four teams in the Bundesliga standings in 2019-20 advances to the Champions League next season.