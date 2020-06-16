Myles Garrett deadlifts unbelievable amount of weight rocking out to Prince (Video)

Myles Garrett may have been suspended for nearly half the 2019 NFL season, due to an altercation with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph which took place during a game, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s out of shape.

In fact, it looks like quite the opposite, and that Garrett may have been using the extra time off to hit the weights, and get even bigger for this upcoming season.

We almost feel bad for opposing NFL quarterbacks after watching a recent video of Garrett in the weight room. He deadlifted 665 pounds, while listening to “Prince,” and actually did so with ease — controlling the weight well.

Myles Garrett deadlifting 655 lbs (to Prince) via his IG pic.twitter.com/n1uLp1r0sW — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 16, 2020

That’s a lot of plates.