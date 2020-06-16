WWE Cancels Tapings After Developmental Talent Tested Positive For Covid 19

Ever since the Covid 19 pandemic has caused a shutdown on the country and the world, there have been concerns about WWE continuing their weekly shows with the possibility of talent or staff catching the virus.

Last night, WWE released a statement confirming that a developmental talent who was last seen at the WWE Performance Center had tested positive for the virus:

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

Photo: WWE

The first time someone within the company had been tested positive for the virus was this past April. However, it was an employee who was not an active in ring competitor in this case.

Fightful.com recently reported that the current status of the WWE employee with this statement:

“For those that have asked, the person within WWE who had tested positive for COVID-19 fully recovered several weeks ago and has long since returned to work. We’ve not heard of any other positive tests in WWE, IMPACT or All Elite Wrestling as they continue to hold audience-less shows. Talent were notified of the positive WWE COVID-19 test via the internal talent relations app.”

Ever since Covid 19 has caused a global pandemic, WWE continued it’s shows at the WWE Performance Center, following protocols and would have PC trainees and NXT stars act as fans during the tapings.

Just last night on Raw, WWE had brought in a limited amount of die hard fans to be at attendance. According to Forbes, they were tested negative for the virus.

With WWE eager to return back to normal with a live audience, it’s hard to tell at this point how long it will be before that happens as this news has unfolded.