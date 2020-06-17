Can CBD and Vitamin C Speed Up Your Recovery After an Injury

Whether you are a professional athlete or like to workout in your spare time, sports injuries are all too common. Generally caused by trauma or overuse, sports injuries are not just painful but can keep you on the sidelines for surprisingly long periods of time. Luckily, taking the right measures can accelerate your recovery. With this in mind, here is how taking CBD and vitamin C can help you get back on your feet.

CBD

Many sports injuries trigger inflammation, a natural response to tissue damage. While this is an important part of the healing process, excess inflammation can impede recovery. According to numerous studies, CBD (cannabidiol) — the part of the cannabis sativa plant that won’t get you high — can alleviate inflammation. As such, it is little wonder that athletes such as NFL players Eugene Monroe and Derrick Morgan and UFC fighter Nate Diaz swear by the stuff.

CBD is also a great option for alleviating pain. Many opt to take CBD rather than over-the-counter and prescription medication due to fewer side effects. Long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), for example, can have multiple side effects, including cardiovascular and gastrointestinal problems.

Another benefit of taking CBD is better quality and duration of sleep. Adequate sleep, in turn, is very important to the muscle repair process. After all, it is during sleep that our bodies release the largest amounts of the growth hormone. CBD not only alleviates anxiety, but can improve sleep by regulating the sleep cycle.

Vitamin C

All the benefits of vitamin C are probably not as well known as they should be. Foods rich in vitamin C (ascorbic acid) such as oranges, strawberries and tomatoes can speed up your recovery after an injury. While vitamin C is best known for being a great immunity booster, it has a host of other properties that can help you heal after an injury.

Vitamin C plays a vital role in collagen production and ligament repair. It does this by promoting bonds between collagen fibers in the body. As such, adequate levels of vitamin C help to grow and repair tissue, which is absolutely crucial when recovering after an injury, including wounds. Just like CBD, vitamin C has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can accelerate recovery by reducing inflammation.

If you are not getting sufficient levels of vitamin C in your diet, taking vitamin C supplements is a great option. It is generally recommended that individuals recovering from an injury should take around 1 – 2 grams of vitamin C per day. Since vitamin C is water-soluble, it is impossible for our bodies to produce. As such, it is important to ensure that you are taking an adequate dose of the vitamin on a daily basis.