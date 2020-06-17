Can Tottenham Hotspur Finish In The Top Four Of The Premier League This Season?

It has been a strange season for Tottenham Hotspur in 2019-20. Spurs came into the season after reaching the Champions League final for the first time in their history, and there was a belief that they were about the kick on in the league and add to the esteemed success that Tottenham have achieved in the past.

However, it hasn’t worked out that way, and Spurs have been battling for their place in the top four since very early on in the season. Tottenham fans were disappointed to see the departure of Mauricio Pochettino in November, with the club languishing in 14th in the table. Jose Mourinho was identified as the man to replace the Argentine, and the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss immediately managed to get Spurs back up the table.

Four victories in five games saw Spurs rise to fifth, but a difficult run of fixtures has ensured that Tottenham have struggled for consistency. Before the break, Spurs had won just three of their previous ten league games, which means that they are seven points away from the top four ahead of the resumption of the season. But, could Tottenham pull themselves back into contention?

Can Spurs Make Up The Difference?

It is currently tough to see how Tottenham are going to make up the seven points between themselves and Chelsea. They would be hugely fortunate to make the top four this season, as they will be relying on a number of teams above them falling away and going on a long winless streak. It would also require Tottenham to maintain a winning run, which is something that they have struggled to do throughout the season.

Their best winning streak this season was three on the bounce, with these coming between 22nd January and 16th February. In that run of form, Tottenham defeated Norwich City, Manchester City and Aston Villa. To have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four this season, Spurs will need to win at least seven of their remaining nine games.

Reasons To Be Optimistic

Of course, Spurs are not out of the running altogether, but it looks incredibly hard to believe that Tottenham will be able to make up that difference. There will still be optimism that they could achieve their goal as the break in play has given them a chance to get some of their best players fit again. Heung Min-Son and Harry Kane will be fit to start in their first game back against Manchester United, while the break would have given Mourinho extra time to work on new tactics.

Spurs also have a decent run of fixtures to end the season as four of their final nine games of the season come against sides in the bottom half of the table. The biggest games during the run-in will likely be against Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City, but fortunately for Spurs, all of those fixtures will be at their home stadium.

Fans may not have given up hope just yet, but it would be an incredible turnaround if Mourinho can deliver Champions League football to Tottenham Hotspur next season.