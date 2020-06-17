First look at Tom Brady in Bucs uniform gives fans sneak-peek at future

It seemed like forever ago when we saw Tom Brady play for a football team not named the Patriots.

In fact, it’s been over 20 years, when Brady played in college, at Michigan. The Wolverines jersey he donned was the last one that wasn’t sporting Patriots colors — until now, that is.

Brady signed with the Bucs in free agency just a few months ago, and now it’s all about life after the Patriots for him. It begins with a peek at what Brady will look like wearing the new Bucs uniforms, and, thanks to the team, we now have it.

Looking fly, TB12.