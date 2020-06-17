Football return, a piece of welcome news for betting sites

The past few weeks have seen the return of several major football leagues across Europe without much problems. Beginning with the German Bundesliga, introducing clubs to a new world of football without fans at stadiums and several other new protocols, online betting sites and gamblers can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Apart from football and the sporting sector, other industries are looking to kick start businesses again.

Return of top football competitions in Europe

The English Premier League set to return this week would mark the return of four major football competitions in Europe after about a month of training.

There have been a few snags here and there. We see an instance in Germany, where some players tested positive for Covid-19. However, preparations for the league’s return still went on. And so far, the league has carried on without any hiccups.

Last week saw Italian football’s return in one of the worst-hit European countries by the pandemic and Spanish football. Italy and Spain followed the footsteps of Germany in taking things easy in the initial phase of preparations. Teams in both countries were advised to avoid training in large groups before later resuming training as usual, as long as they meet Some testing requirements.

The same conditions were applied for the return of the English Premier League. Several teams in the league played some practice matches last week ahead of this week’s return.

Fear of an early end to the season

There were initial fears across the four major soccer leagues in Europe that this season would end up not being completed. There were many uncertainties surrounding football competitions after the stoppage of football activities across Europe in March. In some countries, the football season was brought to an early end. There were also fears of substantial financial losses if the season was canceled, which could plunge many clubs into the wrong financial position. As time went by, the uncertainty continued to grow, especially within the UK.

After the establishment of many decisions and precautions, teams across Europe were given the green light to resume training ahead of the return of football competitions.

Football return, welcome news for online gambling sites

The return of Europe’s top leagues is a piece of welcome news for online betting sites that have seen their revenue take a hit following the halt to sporting events. Many gaming operators have struggled recently. However, with sporting events returning once again, it could mean the beginning of recovery for both football and online betting sites that depend on football activities for their revenue as well as their sponsorships on the other side. Apart from being a piece of welcome news for betting sites, it’s also excellent news for many countries across Europe as it signals the return of life as it once was.

Risks faced by smaller clubs despite the return of football

However, the return is not enough to deal with some problems in the world of football, as many smaller teams face huge risks despite the return of football.

With games set to continue to take place in empty stadiums to keep in line with social distancing rules, smaller teams dependent on sales of tickets will see their revenue take a massive hit. They face the risk of not being able to support themselves through these trying times.

In England, the Premier League’s return may catalyze to kick start the entire English season. Despite the considerable sacrifice made to make the return of English football possible, many clubs will see a massive drop in revenues, which could take a while to recover.