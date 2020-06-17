Most Played Sports Games for 2020 this Far

Some may feel that you simply can’t beat the good old games, but those who decide to try a few of the recently released offerings are sure to find that they have plenty to bring to the table. Also the idea that new titles are much more expensive turns out to be a myth. All the games mentioned here are available on digital download or the so called Cd key which is the format used in gaming since almost a decade now, and with the new market opportunities that the game codes are allowing, there are a lot of great deals to make, especially when comparing the offers with a video game price comparison website.

Whether you’re relatively new to the gaming world or are interested in getting a better idea of what options there are for you to play, we’re here to help. Anyone looking for a new and exciting sports game is sure to be glad to hear that we’ve put together a list of some of the greatest ones released in 2020.

FIFA 20

FIFA has long been one of the most popular soccer simulation games of them all, and with a new release each year there’s plenty for players to enjoy. FIFA 20 is the newest installment to the franchise (the 27th, to be exact), so you can rest assured that it’ll not only have the best graphics and game mechanics, but also feature your favorite players; from Eden Hazard, to Virgil van Dijk. Plus, since it’s available on all platforms, you can get ready for kick off no matter what your preferred device is.

Madden NFL 20

Based on the National Football League (NFL), Madden NFL 20 is the latest in this series of EA’s football games. Featuring beloved players like Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, and many more that you could use in your team in-game, as well as incredible graphics and a variety of new features like the personalized career campaign and Superstar KO. With all this in mind, it’s not hard to see why this is so popular with NFL fans and sports gamers alike. So, why not pick up your Xbox controller (or whatever you have, since it’s on any device!) and get playing?

MLB The Show 20

One of the best baseball games of the year is MLB The Show 20, made by SIE San Diego Studio, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and based on Major League Baseball. As the 15th to be released in the MLB: The Show series (the newest to date), there’s a lot to love. For example, all Minor League Baseball players are licensed and have their names in the game, where in previous installments to the franchise, they were just generic players. This is just one of many features that makes this particular simulator better than its predecessors – and an excellent offering for any baseball fans to play.

NBA 2K20

The 21st installment in the NBA 2K franchise, the NBA 2K20 is one of the top basketball simulation games out there. Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports, you can rest assured that you’ll have a terrific experience playing this title. Available to play on Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia; there are plenty of options available for those who want to get a taste of playing pro basketball.

NHL 20

This ice hockey simulator is the 29th to appear in EA’s franchise based on the National Hockey League. As you can imagine, there have been many improvements over the years – with the latest offering being one of the greatest so far. New modes, fun gameplay, a variety of famous players to choose from, and more all make NHL 20 one of the top sports titles of the year, so make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to play it for yourself. Since it’s available on both Xbox One and Playstation 4, most people will find that they’ll be able to get set up and immerse themselves in no time at all.

eFootball PES 2020

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (more commonly known as PES), developed by PES Productions and published by Konami, is a game that has a lot to offer. With club partnerships with Manchester United and Barcelona to name but two, different game modes (something new for the PES series), downloadable content, competitions, and more; it’s easy to see why many people consider eFootball PES 2020 to be one of the year’s best quality football titles.

Pro Cycling Manager 2020

There are a wide variety of features that make Pro Cycling Manager 2020 a must; from the actual mechanics and functionality of playstyle, to the many features. Developed by Cyanide Studio and Published by Nacon, this is the newest in the series of professional cycling releases. With more than 650 stages to play in, you can rest assured that there is plenty of content to keep you occupied.