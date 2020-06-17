The Betting Window for June 19-21

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can come for Aunt Jemima! Uncle Ben, you’re next!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Alexander Volkov +290 over Curtis Blaydes ($5)

Roosevelt Roberts -230 over Jim Miller ($45)

Raquel Pennington -150 over Marion Reneau ($20)

Josh Emmett +110 over Shane Burgos ($10)

Bobby Green -240 over Clay Guida ($20)

No, I’m not picking Volkov to defeat Blaydes, but that line is mighty high for someone as experienced, accomplished, and with Volkov’s range. Worth a fiver.

God love Jim Miller, and I’ll be rooting for him with all my heart, but good lord has he logged some serious miles inside the cage. Never say never, but these days, if he’s paired with a fighter that can apply pressure and not fight on his heels, he just doesn’t have the horses anymore.

Last Week: $ -41.67

Year To Date: $ -218.22

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.