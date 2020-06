Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Week 3

Richmond Tigers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at SK Wyverns — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

Doosan Bears at LG Twins — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Super Lightweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

José Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre — ESPN, 8 p.m.

“The Undaunted”: Manny Pacquiao vs. Shane Mosley (05/07/2011) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Shawn Porter vs. Phil Lo Greco (05/18/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. & midnight

Shawn Porter vs. Kell Brook (08/16/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Shawn Porter vs. Devon Alexander (12/07/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1: Northwestern State vs. Oregon State (06/01/2018) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

2009 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: LSU vs. Texas (06/24/2009) — SEC Network, noon

Game 7: North Carolina vs. Southern Mississippi (06/16/2009) — EPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff Semifinal

2018 Rose Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Georgia (01/01/2018) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

1999 Rose Bowl

Wisconsin vs. UCLA (01/01/1999) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2004 Rose Bowl

Michigan vs. USC (01/01/2004) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2011 Rose Bowl

TCU vs. Wisconsin (01/01/2011) — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Alabama at Florida (02/21/2020) — SEC Network, 7:30 a.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

2015 Big Ten Championship

Michigan vs. Minnesota (03/21/2015) — Big Ten Network, 7 a.m.

College Softball

2012 Women’s College World Series

Game 3: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (06/06/2012) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

2018 Big Ten Championship

Minnesota vs. Northwestern (05/13/2018) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

The Tipoff Tournament

Day 3 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, SC

1st Round — PGA Tour Live/Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

2003 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/20/2003) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2015 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/19/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, United Kingdom

Day 3 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Alaves vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

2004 American League Championship Series

Game 3: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/16/2004) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

1991 World Series

Game 5: Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves (10/24/1991) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

1979 American League Championship Series

Game 2: California Angels at Baltimore Orioles (10/04/1979) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2007 American League Championship Series

Game 2: Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox (10/13/2007) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

2000 National League Championship Series

Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (10/15/2000) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

1988 NBA Finals

Game 6: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (06/19/1988) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

2003 NBA Finals

Game 6: New Jersey Nets at San Antonio Spurs (06/15/2003) — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.

2006 NBA Finals

Game 6: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks (06/20/2006) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

2011 NBA Finals

Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/12/2011) — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

2015 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/15/2015) — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals

Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

1997 NBA Finals

Game 6: Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls (06/13/1997) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2019 NBA Finals

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (06/13/2019) — NBA TV, midnight

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl XXXIV

St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans (01/30/2000) — NFL Network, midnight

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

America’s Game: 1999 St. Louis Rams — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Timeline: Greatest Show on Turf — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Kurt Warner: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Marshall Faulk: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Dick Vermeil: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

2019 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (05/27/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (05/29/2019) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (06/01/2019) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (06/03/2019) — NHL Network, noon

Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/06/2019) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (06/09/2019) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/12/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2004 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Skates & Plates: Episode 2 — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Our Line Starts — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Journey to Tokyo — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Shot in the Dark — FS1, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Blake Hoffarber — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

They Fight — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Q Ball — FS1, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, midnight

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.