WWE NXT Review And Results (6/17): Two Tag Titles Matches,Winner Take All Match Announced, And More

This episode of NXT took place at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida with PC trainees and NXT stars in attendance. The show featured two tag team title matches. Bayley and Sasha Banks made their return to the show that made them a household names to defend their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Tegan Knox and Shotzi Blackheart. Also, Imperium would defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Breezango.

Imperium Defeated Breezango To Retain The NXT Tag Team Championship

Tom Phillips interviewed Velveteen Dream about what’s next for him. Dexter Lumis put a drawn picture of Velveteen Dream and Lumis holding the tag titles. Velveteen said that this picture means nothing to him.

Damien Priest Defeated Killian Dain

During the commercial break, Dain banged on the plexiglass where Robert Stone was leaning on, scaring him a d knocking him to the floor.

Aliyah Defeated Xia Li

A vignette is shown of Thatcher teaching about different submission holds. He is twisting people’s arms with the arm locks he is using.

Adam Cole brings the Undisputed Era for therapy. Kyle O’Reily playing the therapist along with the rest of the Undisputed Era tells Roderick Strong to face the trunk. Strong freaks out and runs away from it as they try to take him to it.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Adam Cole. She asked him about the hourglass. he said he has seen these movies before and it ends with him as champ. Keith Lee confronted him. Lee claimed time is running for Cole but it will be him that takes the belt.

Adam Cole came out to the ring. He talked about being champion for over a year and being the hardest worker in the business. Cole said Karrion Kross has a long way to go before he can get a shot. Cole said he wants the North American title. Lee came out to confront him until Johnny Gargano came out. Gargano wanted to challenge Lee again. Finn Balor came out to challenge Lee for the title and then claimed he was coming for Cole after he is done with him. Regal announced that it will be Gargano vs. Lee vs. Balor in a triple threat for the North American Championship next week. The winner will face Adam Cole in a Champion vs. Champion Winner Take All match on July 8th.

Mitchell tried to interview Lee but Candice LeRae confronted him. Mia Yim came up from behind Candice and they start brawling backstage.

Dakota Kai Defeated Kayden Carter

Scarlett examined the broken hour glass backstage.

Bronson Reed Defeated Leon Ruff

Bronson went on the mic, challenging Karrion Kross for next week. Then, he carried Ruff out with him to the stage.

In the parking lot, Priest is flipping out as he sees his tires have been slashed. Cameron Grimes drove away in his car, laughing and asking Priest if he needs an Uber.

Santos Escobar came out with his guys, Mendoza and Wilder. He tells them that they will leave a legacy. Drake Maverick attacked Escobar in the ring. He tried to attack them but the numbers were too much for him. They beat him down at ringside and plant him through a table.

Bayley and Sasha Banks Defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Knox To Retain The Women’s Tag Team Championships

Io Shirai came out and attacked Bayley and Sasha after the match. The show ended with Io in the ring, showing off the NXT Women’s title.

Opinion: Another very solid show. From top to bottom, the card structure of each segment, storyline and match taking place really influenced how much of enjoyable show this was.

The two tag title matches were great. I liked how the show began with one tag title match and it ended with another. However, I personally liked the Women’s Tag Title Match a lot more than the NXT Tag Title Match. Nothing against Imperium and Breezango’s match, I thought they put on a really good match and a great way to kick off the night, but there was more intrigue with the women’s tag match. Mostly it was the intrigue of seeing Bayley and Sasha Banks wrestle in an NXT ring for the first time in a while. I also thought they worked well with Blackheart and Knox in their match.

The Maverick/Escobar storyline is great. I’m not too big of a fan of the name change for Escobar but I feel it’s a little better than Fantasma. I love how the Cruiserweight Championship is getting some spotlight and a storyline that people can get behind and to cheer for Maverick as the sympathetic babyface.

I was surprised to learn that they are now going to combine the North American Championship with the NXT Championship. I doubt it will mean that both titles will be unified for this though. This announcement that Balor, Gargano and Lee competing for the North American title and challenging Cole for the NXT title on top of that creates a lot of intrigue. I’m really excited with how they set up this Winner Take All match. I think Keith Lee most likely challenges Cole. With how Karrion Kross plays a role in this or if Cole beats Lee then Kross challenges him, it’s really hard to tell at this point.

If I were to rate this rate this show overall, I’d give it a solid 7/10.