Fight of the Day: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Date: April 14, 2018
Card: UFC on FOX: Gathje vs. Poirier
Championship(s):
Venue: Gila River Arena
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Date: April 14, 2018
Card: UFC on FOX: Gathje vs. Poirier
Championship(s):
Venue: Gila River Arena
Location: Glendale, Arizona
With All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks likely out for 2020 season with a torn left Achilles, what will the Eagles do to fill his spot?
Former MVP Cam Newton remains unsigned, and one of the NFL’s former players believes there’s a quality landing spot for him. Marcus Spears (…)
According to Aimee Lewis of CNN on Thursday, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford of Manchester, England has convinced the British (…)
According to the Associated Press on Tuesday, NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett of Conover, NC has tested positive for coronavirus. Jarrett is (…)
The 2020-21 Champions League will resume on August 7 after a five-month delay due to coronavirus. At the time of the coronavirus (…)
According to the Associated Press on Wednesday, the National Hockey League players will not be expected to wear full face shields when (…)
The NBA is preparing to restart its 2019-20 season at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It figures to be an interesting experiment, as (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Don August. The Olympic silver medal-winning pitcher (and future author?) talks to the (…)
The English Premier League returned to action on Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown. In the most high profile (…)
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral (…)