The English Premier League returned to action on Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown. In the most high profile contest, Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0. Manchester City got goals from attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling of London, England, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne of Drongen, Belgium, and midfielder Phil Foden of Stockport, England.

With the win, Manchester City improved to a record of 19 wins, seven losses and three draws for 60 points. They seem comfortably in second place at this time in the English Premier League standings, as they have seven more points than Leicester City, who is in third place with 53 points.

Manchester City took the lead in the game in the second minute of extra time in the first half. That is when Sterling scored his 12th goal of the English Premier League season.

Then early in the second half, Arsenal center back David Luiz of Sao Paulo, Brazil, knocked down Riyad Mahrez, the Manchester City winger from Sarcelles, France. Due to the infraction, Luiz received a red card, and de Bruyne delivered with a successful penalty kick. This was in fact the second faux pas Luiz had in the contest, as the soccer ball deflected off his body and right to Sterling, which put Manchester City up 1-0 at the time.

Luiz received harsh criticism from Nick Judd of ESPN for his performance. Judd only gave Luiz a grade of one out of 10 for his performance, and called his play a ”horror show,” and ”a hapless return to action.” Luiz had come into the game as a substitute, and will now have a tough time cracking the Arsenal lineup for the foreseeable future for a while.

Then in the second minute of extra time in the second half, Foden put Manchester City up 3-0. For Foden it was his first Premier League goal of the season and second of his career. The 20-year-old phenom scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester City in a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 20, 2019.

With the loss, Arsenal drops to a record of nine wins, seven losses and 13 draws. They currently have 40 points and are in ninth place in the English Premier League standings.