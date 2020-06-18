Marcus Rashford convinces British government to provide children meals during the summer

According to Aimee Lewis of CNN on Thursday, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford of Manchester, England has convinced the British government to change their mind about stopping free meal vouchers to children in need during the summer holidays. The government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, started providing food to children of low income families during the coronavirus outbreak. That program was to be stopped for the summer, however Rashford sent a persuasive letter to the British government, that forced them to change their decision.

Rashford stated that 200,000 British children were forced to go without food during the coronavirus lockdown. It should be noted that Rashford himself lived in a family where it was challenging for his mother to put food on the table. He remembers relying on breakfast clubs, free school meals, food banks, soup kitchens, and the assistance of his soccer coaches and neighbors to get something to eat.

Due to Rashford’s convincing, the Covid Summer Food Fund has been created by Johnson’s Conservative Party. A total of 120 million pounds ($150 million US) will be going to the fund.

Now there are questions from the British Labour Party why it took a letter from Rashford, a 22 year-old soccer player from Manchester United to do the right thing. Great Britain has been hammered by coronavirus, a disease Johnson had himself earlier this spring.

There are currently 299, 251 cases of coronavirus in Great Britain, and 42, 153 deaths. Great Britain has the fifth most cases of coronavirus in the world. Only the United States, Brazil, Russia and India have more cases. Great Britain also has the third most deaths. Only the United States at 119, 955 fatalities, and Brazil at 46, 665 deaths have more.

Rashford meanwhile has 14 goals in 22 games for Manchester United during the English Premier League season. Manchester United is currently in fifth place in the Premier League with a record of 12 wins, eight losses and nine draws for 45 points.