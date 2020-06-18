Angels

Shohei Ohtani deadlifts unbelievable amount of weight, proving he's at full strength (Video)

Shohei Ohtani deadlifts unbelievable amount of weight, proving he's at full strength (Video)

Angels

Shohei Ohtani deadlifts unbelievable amount of weight, proving he's at full strength (Video)

By June 18, 2020 10:36 pm

By |

Angels slugger and superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani dealt with both knee and elbow injuries toward the end of last season, but he appears to have fully recovered from both of those.

We say that because there’s one weightlifting exercise that truly involves nearly every muscle in one’s body — with elbows and knees both playing a key part. In part, the knees — as well as one’s back — play a major role in load bearing.

The deadlift, as it’s called, is a functional exercise that is a great display of one’s strength. Ohtani recently showed off a video of him deadlifting — 495 pounds at that. You’ll want to check out this massive display of strength below.

View this post on Instagram

495lbs

A post shared by Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani) on

Excellent form, too.

Angels, MLB, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Angels
Home