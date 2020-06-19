AFL Live Stream 2020: Where and How to Watch AFL Online Without Cable

It’s a relief to hear the sports world is resuming after the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the world.

Three months ago, we witnessed the temporary postponed of games because of this deadly virus. Now, we are living with the virus and following government directives, such as hand washing and maintaining social distance. This is to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The good news is that the Australian Football League (AFL) has returned to action, giving us the viewers another unique sports experience in months.

Here, we will tell you how to watch the entire AFL season, watch without cable, and use a VPN.

ALF Streaming Guide:

TV: FOXTEL

Online: Foxtel GO

The most exciting sport watched by many Aussies is the AFL, and you can watch the 2020 AFL full season via Foxtel, which is the only official footy broadcaster for the event.

Fox Footy is an Australian football subscription TV channel that streams lots of home-grown footballs and other related programs.

So, if you want to watch the remaining fixtures of the 2020 AFL season, you need to subscribe and tune in to Foxtel Channel 504.

Watch AFL 2020 Without Cable

Many AFL fans in Australia, or watching from anywhere, prefer watching the football games without cable because it’s much convenient and affordable as compared to the cable itself.

All you need to watch AFL live stream without cable is to subscribe to the following channels and enjoy watching AFL games online at the comfort of your home or on the go.

247tvstream

This is the best channel to watch your favorite sports, such as the AFL 2020. 247tvstream covers the online coverage of many other popular sporting events such as Boxing, Motor Racing, UFC, and all PPV events with both SD and full HD quality.

247tvstream comes with three subscription packages, namely, 1-month membership ($17), 6-months membership ($59), and annual membership plan ($79).

Kayo Sports

You can also live stream AFL games on Kayo Sports, and you can watch unlimited live footy on different devices, including Android, iOS, PC, MAC, Chromecast, Apple TV, and Telstra TV.

Kayo Sports basic package goes for about $25 per month and comes with a 14-day free trial. Also, you can watch the HD transmission of AFL games for two simultaneous streams. The premium package goes for $35 per month, and with three simultaneous streams.

AFL Live Pass

Are you living outside Australia? Then, AFL Live Pass is the ideal channel for all international fans and viewers of the AFL 2020 games.

What’s more? You can watch the AFL games directly on the AFL.com.au or download the mobile app to watch on the go.

AFL Live Pass costs about $4.99 for a weekly pass, $16.99 for a monthly pass, and $99.99 for annually pass.

Using VPN

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to bypass any geo-restrictions imposed by streaming websites giving you access to watch live AFL streams from anywhere.

Some of the most common VPNs are:

Express VPN – It has servers in 94 countries and costs about $12.95 per month.

Nord VPN – It spans across 62 countries, and it’s priced at $11.95 per month

Pure VPN – With $10.95 per month, you can access servers in 140+ countries.

Steps to connect VPN

Whichever VPN you choose to use, here are the steps of how to set it up.

Purchase a VPN subscription, and download the software on the device of your choice. Log into your VPN account with your details. Connect to a server where AFL is available. Click on your preferred channel or website to enjoy watching AFL games online.

Conclusion

No matter where you’re, and despite the fears of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still watch your favorite AFL games this June as they resume. Use the above information into good use to watch round 2 of the AFL 2020 live stream online.