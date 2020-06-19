Bears RB Tarik Cohen sends strong message about African American history on Juneteenth

Bears running back Tarik Cohen made headlines a few days ago — for the wrong reasons — when he made comments about being out of shape last season, due to his offseason workout plan.

On Friday, though, he took to social media, but for a different reason. This time, it was for a good cause — one near and dear to his heart.

Friday marked Juneteenth, which was the first day the African American slaves were informed of their legal freedom in 1865. It was such an important day in our country’s history, but even moreso now, with all the racial inequality and social injustice currently going on.

Cohen took full opportunity of it, posting a powerful message about Juneteenth, explaining what it meant to him.

He then urged the public to support Black-owned businesses and the like.

Well said, TC.