Chelsea signs Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

According to James Olley of ESPN on Thursday, Timo Werner has agreed to sign with Chelsea of the English Premier League. The forward from Stuttgart, Germany, is moving to England for a fee of approximately 53 million pounds.

Werner has had a very productive season with RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga. He has 26 goals in 32 games. In fact, Werner has the second most goals in the Bundesliga this season. The only player with more goals than Werner is Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland, who has 31 goals with Bayern Munich.

Werner is 24 years old, and has played with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga for the last four years since 2016. He has 76 goals in Bundesliga action in 129 games.

It also appears that Werner will be saying goodbye to RB Leipzig in the middle of Champions League action for 2019-20. That is because he is expected to join Chelsea in July once the Bundesliga season is over. RB Leipzig has two more Bundesliga games this season. They play Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and then Augsburg on June 27.

Currently, RB Leipzig is in third place in the Bundesliga with a record of 17 wins, three losses and 12 draws for 63 points. With a win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, they will tie Borussia Dortmund for second place in the Bundesliga standings at 66 points. Both teams do not have a chance of catching Bayern Munich, who has already won the Bundesliga title.

When it comes to the Champions League, Werner will be joining a Chelsea squad that is currently trailing Bayern Munich 3-0 after the first leg of the round of 16 matchup. RB Leipzig has already reached the quarterfinals after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on aggregate. Werner scored the first goal for RB Leipzig in their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on February 19.

In the English Premier League, Chelsea is currently fourth in the division with a record of 14 wins, nine losses, and six draws for 48 points. They have 10 more games remaining on their schedule.

On the international side, Werner has 11 goals in 29 games for Germany. However, he was unable to score for Germany at the 2018 World Cup, an event that was disastrous for Germany. The Germans were unable to get out of Group F, as they lost 1-0 to Mexico and 2-0 to South Korea.