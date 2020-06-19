Fight of the Day: Johnny Tapia vs. Paulie Ayala I

Date: June 26, 1999
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Bantamweight Championship (Tapia)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Event Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: June 26, 1999
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Bantamweight Championship (Tapia)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Event Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
The Green Bay Packers created a lot of intrigue when they traded up to select Jordan Love in this year’s NFL Draft. Nearly every scout out (…)
Real Madrid looks to be in fine form as Spain’s La Liga is back in full swing. On Thursday, Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-0 in a (…)
All Times Eastern Australian Rules Football Australian Football League-Week 3 North Melbourne Kangaroos (…)
Angels slugger and superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani dealt with both knee and elbow injuries toward the end of last season, but he appears (…)
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral (…)
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
With All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks likely out for 2020 season with a torn left Achilles, what will the Eagles do to fill his spot?
Former MVP Cam Newton remains unsigned, and one of the NFL’s former players believes there’s a quality landing spot for him. Marcus Spears (…)
Date: April 14, 2018 Card: UFC on FOX: Gathje vs. Poirier Championship(s): (…)
According to Aimee Lewis of CNN on Thursday, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford of Manchester, England has convinced the British (…)