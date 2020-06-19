Real Madrid wins second game back in La Liga restart

Real Madrid looks to be in fine form as Spain’s La Liga is back in full swing. On Thursday, Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-0 in a dominant home performance.

After a first half which saw zero goals, Real Madrid scored all three of their goals in the final half an hour of the contest. Karim Benzema of Lyon, France scored twice for Real Madrid. His first goal came was the game winning goal, in the 61st minute to put Real Madrid up 1-0. Benzema’s second marker came in the 86th minute to put Real Madrid up 3-0.

Real Madrid’s other goal came in the 74th minute. That is when Marco Asensio of Palma, Spain put Real Madrid up 2-0. For Asensio, it was his first La Liga goal of the season in his first La Liga game. On July 24, Asensio tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a preseason game against Arsenal, and missed all of Real Madrid’s previous games this season.

It has been quite the season for Benzema however. The 32-year-old striker has tried to regain his form after being left off of France’s team that won the 2018 World Cup because of tactical reasons. It seems in 2019-20 Benzema has found another gear in his game. He now has 16 goals in 28 La Liga contests.

In Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Valencia on Thursday, it was the third time this season Benzema scored two goals in a single La Liga contest. He also had two goals in a 3-2 win over Levante UD on September 14, and two goals in a 4-0 win over SD Eibar on November 9.

In addition to three two-goal games in La Liga action, Benzema also has two two-goal games in the Champions League in 2019-20. He had two goals in a 6-0 Real Madrid win over Galatasaray on November 6 and two goals in a 2-2 tie with Paris Saint-Germain on November 26. After the first leg in the round of 16 in Champions League play, Real Madrid currently trails Manchester City 2-1.

With the 3-0 win over Valencia in La Liga action, Real Madrid improves to a record of 18 wins, three losses, and eight draws for 62 points. They are two points back of FC Barcelona in the La Liga standings. Valencia is currently in eighth place with 43 points. They have a record of 11 wins, eight losses, and 10 draws.