Look: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shares troubling, racist letter from disgruntled fan

The Black Lives Matter movement has swept the globe, in pursuit of change in the areas of social justice and police brutality, but they’re not the only ones that have been attacked — verbally and physically — by others.

Women have been come under attack as well, and apparently, skin color and income level has no bearings on who’s been the subject of such criticism.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made a strong point in sharing a letter from a disgruntled fan — the contents of which were pretty disgusting. She posted it on Instagram, and it said the following:

“Dear w—e, After 60 years as a huge Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid n—-r traitors and the NBA. Go to hell and join [?] Kobe Bryant.”

Buss had this to say in response, via the caption:

“After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there. This is happening in our world TODAY. Its real and it exists.

To Joe: Did sending this letter make you feel better? Really all you did was waste your time, and energy and your postage stamp. (But thank you for including your return home address) Why don’t you look in the mirror and see your ugliness because I refuse to.

I have received letters like this over the years. The advice I always got? “Ignore it.” I did. But not anymore.

On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better. #juneteenth”

It takes a terrible person to take time out of their day and send that type of correspondence. Buss is right — we need to do better.