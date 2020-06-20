MMA

UFC results

curtis blaydes statistical star ufc 242

UFC results

MMA Manifesto

UFC results

By June 20, 2020 5:33 pm

By |

Justin Jaynes *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (0:41) vs. Frank Camacho

Lauren Murphy *** WINNER VIA unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) Roxanne Modafferi

 

Austin

Hubbarddef. Max Rohskopf by TKO (retirement)  Round 2 (5:00)

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA
Home