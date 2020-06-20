What are the Most Popular Online Games from Today's Audience

Today’s game proposal consists of a rich selection of attractions capable of ranging from the hugely popular video slots to the classic table games and skills. In the current landscape with entertainment on the web that allows all devices to find the one that most attracts the public, we think for example, Netflix, and the potential of these channels in the near future. Games that have been a pioneering sector of digital entertainment are part of this context.

Among the proposals that are at the top of the 2019-2020 data satisfaction indices, we find in addition to the slots with progressive jackpots, games such as roulette, an authentic classic for the digital casino sector, as well as the challenge at the blackjack bank. Currently gaming sites such as 888casino offer different game options, especially for what concerns the live mode via the app for smartphone tablets and digital devices; among the most popular games, we find blackjack, which from 2016 has increased the volumes of traffic and users who have chosen it as the ideal game for the casino.

The game of blackjack from the States also lands in Europe and Italy

In the United States, the game of blackjack has always been one of the classic games of skill, so much so that film works, study, and study volumes, both academic and in a more popular and popular context, have often dedicated it to it. However, the Italian and more generally European context is different, where for example roulette has always been considered one of the classic casino games, just as for card games the same can be said of baccarat or seven and a half, while blackjack is It has long been seen as an extremely niche game and a little too sought after. The popularity of Texan poker has probably provided the right push to make the game of blackjack better known.

Blackjack: one of the most popular live casino games of recent times

Known among the patrons with the name of 21, blackjack is a ductile, extremely fast card game, it can be practiced digitally in any type of context, given that one or more hands are developed in a very short time. For those unfamiliar with it, it is good to say that with the game of poker it has very few points in common, excluding the fact that both are considered skill games, and both are played with decks of French cards.

For the rest, everything changes, since in poker the game develops through different phases of the game, both for community card games and for those of other categories. In blackjack, the player challenges the dealer in the figure of the dealer: whoever achieves a score close to 21 wins, but be careful because you run the risk of exceeding the maximum score and therefore getting high. For this reason, the game is very similar to baccarat and seven and a half.

The element of calculation: a question of effective and efficient game strategy

The element of calculation is considered pure strategy, given that it is a game of skill whereby practicing it you can acquire the skills to significantly reduce the initial disadvantage given by the dealer and therefore by the casino. Over the past ten years, the offer of live and digital casino gambling halls has made it possible for games such as dice, roulette, and blackjack to be within the reach of all users.

The most practiced game in Italy over time: an exhaustive map on the phenomenon

Until ten years ago in Italy the most practiced game was online poker, both in the cash version and in the tournament version, giving much space and importance to Texas Hold’Em, but also to other spectacular variations such as Omaha poker, the 7 card stud, and the 5 card stud.

Before the advent of the digital game, the best known and most practiced poker game was classic poker. Today for the offer of digital casinos, we can, therefore, find a wide range of games, ranging from the many slot machines, video poker, to more complex and structured games such as French roulette and blackjack.