UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By Jeff Fox | June 21, 2020 10:48 am

The old dog still has plenty of bite left in him. Jim Miller got another submission victory last night at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov, and was the event’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.

Attendance: 0

Gate: $0

Jim Miller: $278,000 ($104,000 to show, $104,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Emmett: $207,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington: $136,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Burgos: $130,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad: $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tecia Torres: $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Clay Guida: $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $87,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkov: $85,000 ($80,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Jaynes: $82,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 from Camacho for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Murphy: $81,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cortney Casey: $63,000 ($53,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marion Reneau: $48,000 ($38,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lyman Good: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marc-Andre Barriault: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frank Camacho: $25,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Oscar Piechota: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brianna Van Buren: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Max Rohskopf: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)