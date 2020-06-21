Congratulations to Robert Oakes for winning our UFC Vegas 3 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Poirer vs Hooker on June 27th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Curtis Blaydes – 89%

Josh Emmett – 57%

Raquel Pennington – 82%

Belal Muhammad – 70%

Roosevelt Roberts – 68%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 40-15 (73%)



UFC Vegas 3 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Robert Oakes 10 2 Ashley Trejo 9 2 Barry Oh 9 2 Brandon Kaplan 9 2 Joshua Larocque 9 2 Michael V. 9 2 Ron T 9 8 Adrian Sunnex 8 8 Ben Hilder 8 8 Daniel 8 8 Dylan Simonsen 8 8 Fionn O’Gorman 8 8 Josemari Oste Joaquin 8 8 Luke galloway 8 8 Michael J. 8 8 Rodney M 8 8 Ryan A. MacDonald 8 8 SternFan74 8 19 Cameron Walsh 7 19 Danielle Curtis 7 19 Harrison D. 7 19 Kiyan 7 19 Micah 7 19 Nathan H. 7 19 Neil H. 7 19 Sam Fowler 7 27 Alexander Cooper 6 27 Anton C 6 27 Dan 6 27 Daniel Padilla 6 27 Dave K. 6 27 Justin Cronin 6 27 Kody 6 27 Nathan Niha 6 27 Roberto 6 36 Derek Imm 5 36 Emma Vreeland 5 36 Herman Martinez 5 36 James Cornett 5 36 James Weise 5 36 Liam Thomson 5 36 Steve Risk 5 36 The MMA Manifesto 5 44 Cameron Smith 4 44 Eduardo Ramos (ig: jehrrhej ) 4 44 Isaac 4 44 larry chaput 4 44 Marco Pham 4 44 OmarComin’ 4 44 ryanC 4 44 theJawas 4 52 Jordan Blick 3 52 Rodney 3 52 Sam Keary 3 55 Andrew Nixon 2 55 Owen Castle 2

June Top Five

1 Ashley Trejo 18 1 Michael V. 18 3 Dylan Simonsen 17 4 Alexander Cooper 16 4 Brandon Kaplan 16 4 Daniel 16 4 Josemari Oste Joaquin 16 4 SternFan74 16

2020 Top Ten

1 Sternfan74 88 2 Dave K. 85 2 Herman Martinez 85 4 Nathan H. 80 5 Daniel 79 6 Michael J. 78 7 Ryan A. MacDonald 77 8 The MMA Manifesto 76 9 Cameron Walsh 73 10 Derek Imm 67

