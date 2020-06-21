Who Are the Biggest Beneficiaries of Sports Being Suspended During the COVID-19 Pandemic? 

While the dangers of COVID-19 were apparent from the get-go, nobody realized the magnitude of the situation until all sports were canceled. Not only did people find themselves having a gaping hole in their free time, but many clubs and athletes around the world suffered serious financial losses.

However, not everything is so gloomy. There are a few niches that directly benefited from sports being brought to a halt. Some of these niches will continue to grow, while others might see a slight dip simply due to everyone’s thirst for some Sunday night footy.

Casino Game Developers

Sports betting over the internet has been a thing for more than a decade, but not even its rapid digitalization was able to withstand a full-blown shutdown of sports. With an inability to offer many of their regular services, many gambling sites have shifted their focus to casino games.

As there is no football or basketball on TV, people have become increasingly willing to participate in various casino games, such as Crazy Time by Evolution Gaming. In the last few months, software developers have become increasingly willing to experiment with new games.

After several weeks of exhausting all the available options, players have become increasingly eager to try out new things. Experimental titles have begun driving more and more traffic to casino sites, who have cleverly benefited from the sports shutdown.

Classic titles will always remain relevant, but the increase in free time has somewhat enhanced everyone’s inherent thirst for innovation.

eSports

Industry experts deem that the COVID-19 pandemic might be exactly what the eSports industry needed to become fully legitimate. Sports bettors quickly realized the benefits of taking punts on video games.

It became immediately apparent that social distancing measures wouldn’t hinder this exciting niche. LAN tournaments quickly switched to online versions, which also forced organizers to improve their anti-cheating measures.

Overnight, eSports tournaments become somewhat fairer and more accessible to everyone. Organizers spared no expense when it came to latching onto the existing popularity of video games, so it’s highly likely that eSports will continue to grow, at an even faster rate than before.

Social Gambling Sites

Aside from real money play, social gambling has also seen an uptick in popularity ever since the world started battling the coronavirus. Some bettors became aware that they might spend too much on games like roulette, blackjack, and poker, so they decided that gaming just for fun is the way to go.

Games on Facebook and specialized social gambling sites have become hot commodities. It’s unclear whether this trend will continue, but what is clear is that gambling aficionados now have more options to choose from. The industry developers in mysterious ways.