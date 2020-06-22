Real Madrid moves into first place tie with FC Barcelona in La Liga

There is now a first-place tie in La Liga. On Sunday, Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-1. With the win, Real Madrid is now tied with FC Barcelona with 65 points each. Real Madrid has a record of 19 wins, three losses and eight draws. FC Barcelona has a record of 20 wins, five losses, and five draws.

Center-back Sergio Ramos of Camos, Spain, and center forward Karim Benzema of Lyon, France, each scored for Real Madrid in their one-goal victory. Ramos had a goal in the 50th minute on a penalty kick, and Benzema scored the game winning goal in the 70th minute. Midfielder Mikel Merino of Pamplona, Spain scored the lone goal for Real Sociedad in the 83rd minute.

Benzema, who is 32 years old, now has 17 goals in 29 La Liga games this season. He has been rather hot on the pitch as of late. In the last four games, Benzema has scored four goals.

Benzema is also second in La Liga in scoring during the 2019-20 season. His 17 goals is only four goals back of Lionel Messi of Rosario, Argentina, who leads La Liga with 21 goals.

With the loss, Real Sociedad falls to a record of 14 wins, 11 losses, and five draws. At 47 points, they are in seventh place in La Liga.

Real Madrid was able to catch FC Barcelona, after FC Barcelona was only able to salvage a 0-0 tie with Sevilla on Friday. Real Madrid next plays Mallorca on Wednesday, and FC Barcelona plays Athletic Club on Tuesday.

In other La Liga action on Monday, Villareal and Sevilla played to a 2-2 tie. Villareal got goals from striker Paco Alcacer of Torrent, Spain, and Pau Torres of Villareal, Spain. Sevilla’s goal scorers were left-back Sergio Escudero of Valladolid, Spain and Munir El Haddadi of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain.

Sevilla is in third place in La Liga at 14 wins, 11 draws, and six losses for 53 points. Villareal is tied for fifth place in La Liga with Getafe. Villareal is at 14 wins, 11 losses, and six draws for 48 points.