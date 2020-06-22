UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: June 22/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 545 2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 509 3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 330.5 4 4 4 Curtis Blaydes 228.5 5 5 9 Alistair Overeem 174.5 6 6 12 Aleksei Oleinik 147.5 7 8 6 Junior dos Santos 130 8 7 Ovince Saint Preux 118 9 10 5 Derrick Lewis 117 10 8 8 Alexander Volkov 112.5 11 11 10 Walt Harris 98 12 14 13 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97 13 15 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 94 14 12 Ben Rothwell 81.5 15 16 Ilir Latifi 75 16 17 Marcin Tybura 72 16 17 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 72 18 NR Alexander Gustafsson 67.5 19 19 Stefan Struve 67 20 20 Tai Tuivasa 64.5 21 21 14 Sergei Pavlovich 59 22 13 15 Fabricio Werdum 58.5 23 22 Ciryl Gane 52.5 24 23 16 Blagoy Ivanov 40.5 24 34 Chase Sherman 40.5 26 24 Andrei Arlovski 36 27 25 11 Augusto Sakai 34.5 28 26 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 29 27 Greg Hardy 29.5 30 28 Sergey Spivak 27 31 30 Gian Villante 26 32 31 Juan Espino 25 33 32 Maurice Greene 22.5 33 32 Yorgan De Castro 22.5 35 28 Jake Collier 21 36 35 Justin Tafa 10 36 NR Rodrigo Nascimento 10 38 36 Raphael Pessoa 5 39 37 Tanner Boser 4.5 40 38 Ben Sosoli 0 40 38 Don’Tale Mayes 0 40 NR Ike Villanueva 0 40 38 Jarjis Danho 0 40 38 Jeff Hughes 0 40 38 Justin Frazier 0 40 38 Michel Batista 0 40 NR Philipe Lins 0 40 38 Todd Duffee 0

Performance Based Rankings:



Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

