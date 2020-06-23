In the most enticing Serie A contest since Italian soccer returned from the coronavirus shutdown on June 20, Napoli beat Hellas Verona 2-0 on Tuesday. The reason why this particular game was intriguing is because it is the first game out of 11 contests where both teams had winning records in the Serie A during the 2019-20 campaign.

Among the 20 teams in Serie A, currently eight teams are above .500 with 11 to 12 games left in each team’s season. Napoli improves to a record of 12 wins, nine losses and six draws for 42 points, while Hellas Verona dropped to a record of 10 wins, nine losses and eight draws for 38 points. Napoli is in sixth place in Serie A, while Hellas Verona is in eighth place.

In Napoli’s win over Hellas Verona, Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik of Tychy, Poland scored the game-winning goal in the 38th minute. Milik’s goal came on a header from a corner kick. It was his 10th goal in 17 Serie A games this season, and third goal in two games against Hellas Verona this season. On October 19, Milik scored both goals in a 2-0 Napoli victory.

Then in the 90th minute, Napoli winger Hirving Lozano of Mexico City, Mexico scored his third of the season to put Napoli up 2-0. Napoli is commonly recognized as one of Mexico’s most popular players because his nickname is “Chucky”. Lozano’s two other goals this season in Serie A came in a 4-3 loss to Juventus on August 31, and in a 1-1 tie against AC Milan on November 23.

Lozano made himself an icon in his home country of Mexico when he scored the lone goal of Mexico’s stunning 1-0 win over Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow. Lozano scored in the 35th minute and created a frenzy in his home country of Mexico.

Juventus continues to lead the Serie A standings with 66 points. They have four more points than Lazio. The next intriguing Serie A match is Wednesday when second place Lazio faces fourth place Atalanta.