Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
The Australian Dream — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Hanwha Eagles at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.
College Baseball
2016 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament
Columbia Super Regional
Game 1: Clemson vs. Western Carolina (06/06/2016) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
2019 College World Series
Game 8: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State (06/19/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
2018 College World Series
Finals, Game 2: Arkansas vs. Oregon State (06/27/2018) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
2019 Champions Classic
Michigan State vs. Kentucky (11/05/2019) — ESPNU, noon
2011 ACC Tournament
Quarterfinal: Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina (03/11/2011) — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech (02/06/2002) — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Duke at Maryland (01/25/2012) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
Women’s
Oregon at Stanford (02/24/2020) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
College Football
2020 Citrus Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama (01/01/2020) — SEC Network, 6:30 a.m.
Nebraska at Virginia Tech (09/19/2009) — ACC Network, noon
Pittsburgh at Texas A&M (09/27/2003) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
Ohio State at Wisconsin (01/08/2016) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin (02/07/2014) — Big Ten Network, midnight
College Soccer
Women’s
NCAA College Cup
National Championship: North Carolina vs. Stanford (12/08/2019) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
College Softball
2017 Women’s College World Series
Finals, Game 1: Florida vs. Oklahoma (06/05/2017) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin (04/30/2014) — Big Ten Network, noon
College Volleyball
Women’s
Nebraska at Wisconsin (10/11/2017) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame (11/17/2019) — ACC Network, midnight
College Wrestling
Wisconsin at Purdue (02/02/2020) — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 31
Manchester United vs. Sheffield United — NBCSN/Universo, 12:55 p.m.
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.
Norwich City vs. Everton — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 12:30 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.
Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.
Golf
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Matthew Fitzpatrick — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 Open Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Hockey
2020 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Announcement — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 31
Alaves vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorxa — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
Real Sociedad vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Miscellaneous
World’s Strongest Man: 1991 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Extreme Games Recap — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tony Hawk’s 900 — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 140
Lima vs. Koreshkov (07/17/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Bellator 158
Lima vs. Daley (07/16/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Bellator 164
Koreshkov vs. Lima 2 (11/10/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
MLB
2011 National League Division Series
Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (10/07/2011) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
2011 American League Championship Series
Game 2: Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers (10/10/2011) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
2011 World Series
Game 6: Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/27/2011) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds (03/31/2011) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Walk-Off Stories: One Crazy Night in Baseball — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight Special: Game 162 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Nextel Cup Series
2005 Daytona 500 (02/20/2005) — FS1, 7 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download: Michael Waltrip: The Cruelest Thing — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NBA
2007 Western Conference 1st Round
Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors (05/03/2007) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.
2013 Western Conference 1st Round
Game 6: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (05/02/2013) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
2014 Western Conference 1st Round
Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers (05/03/2014) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.
2015 NBA Finals
Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
2017 NBA Finals
Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/12/2017) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
2018 NBA Finals
Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/08/2018) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Tobias Harris — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
Splash Bros. & Bad Boys: Players Only — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (10/07/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (10/03/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (12/08/2019) — NFL Network, midnight
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
2013 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/24/2013) — NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (12/30/1981) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.
Names on the Cup — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
Paralympics
XV Paralympic Games
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball
Gold Medal Game: Germany vs. United States (09/16/2016) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball
Gold Medal Game: Spain vs. United States (09/17/2016) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
Best of Swimming — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Serie A
Match Day 27
Atalanta BC vs. SS Lazio — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
Russia Cup
Quarterfinal
FC Shinnik Yaroslavl vs. FC Ural — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Somos Bundesliga — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The B1G Story: Alex & Eli — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: The 16th Man — ESPN, 7 p.m.
E:60: Celebration of Women in Sports — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Time for Change: We Won’t be Defeated — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Giants of Africa — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
Battle of the Brits, National Tennis Centre, London, England, United Kingdom
Singles and Doubles Round-Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.
Credit One Bank Invitational, LTP Daniel Island, Charleston, SC
Day 2 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.