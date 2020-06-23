Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

The Australian Dream — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Hanwha Eagles at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

College Baseball

2016 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Columbia Super Regional

Game 1: Clemson vs. Western Carolina (06/06/2016) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2019 College World Series

Game 8: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State (06/19/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

2018 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Arkansas vs. Oregon State (06/27/2018) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2019 Champions Classic

Michigan State vs. Kentucky (11/05/2019) — ESPNU, noon

2011 ACC Tournament

Quarterfinal: Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina (03/11/2011) — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech (02/06/2002) — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Duke at Maryland (01/25/2012) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Oregon at Stanford (02/24/2020) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Football

2020 Citrus Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama (01/01/2020) — SEC Network, 6:30 a.m.

Nebraska at Virginia Tech (09/19/2009) — ACC Network, noon

Pittsburgh at Texas A&M (09/27/2003) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Ohio State at Wisconsin (01/08/2016) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin (02/07/2014) — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Soccer

Women’s

NCAA College Cup

National Championship: North Carolina vs. Stanford (12/08/2019) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Softball

2017 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 1: Florida vs. Oklahoma (06/05/2017) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin (04/30/2014) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Wisconsin (10/11/2017) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame (11/17/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Wrestling

Wisconsin at Purdue (02/02/2020) — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United — NBCSN/Universo, 12:55 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Norwich City vs. Everton — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Matthew Fitzpatrick — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 Open Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

2020 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Announcement — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Alaves vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorxa — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man: 1991 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Extreme Games Recap — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tony Hawk’s 900 — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 140

Lima vs. Koreshkov (07/17/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 158

Lima vs. Daley (07/16/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Bellator 164

Koreshkov vs. Lima 2 (11/10/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

2011 National League Division Series

Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (10/07/2011) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2011 American League Championship Series

Game 2: Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers (10/10/2011) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

2011 World Series

Game 6: Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/27/2011) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds (03/31/2011) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Walk-Off Stories: One Crazy Night in Baseball — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight Special: Game 162 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Nextel Cup Series

2005 Daytona 500 (02/20/2005) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Michael Waltrip: The Cruelest Thing — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

2007 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors (05/03/2007) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

2013 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 6: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (05/02/2013) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

2014 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers (05/03/2014) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

2015 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2017 NBA Finals

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/12/2017) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2018 NBA Finals

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/08/2018) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Tobias Harris — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Splash Bros. & Bad Boys: Players Only — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (10/07/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (10/03/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (12/08/2019) — NFL Network, midnight

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2013 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/24/2013) — NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (12/30/1981) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Names on the Cup — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Paralympics

XV Paralympic Games

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball

Gold Medal Game: Germany vs. United States (09/16/2016) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball

Gold Medal Game: Spain vs. United States (09/17/2016) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Best of Swimming — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Serie A

Match Day 27

Atalanta BC vs. SS Lazio — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Russia Cup

Quarterfinal

FC Shinnik Yaroslavl vs. FC Ural — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Somos Bundesliga — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The B1G Story: Alex & Eli — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The 16th Man — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E:60: Celebration of Women in Sports — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Time for Change: We Won’t be Defeated — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Giants of Africa — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Battle of the Brits, National Tennis Centre, London, England, United Kingdom

Singles and Doubles Round-Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Credit One Bank Invitational, LTP Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

Day 2 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.