2020 MLB Season: How To Bet For The Upcoming Baseball Tournament

Together with the NFL, NBA, and UFC, the Major League Baseball (MLB) is joining this group of sporting events that will return to settle in the coming months. The MLB this year was initially scheduled on March 26, 2020, but since the Coronavirus hit the United States, the sport, just like others, faced an indefinite suspension.

Last month, the MLB and Player Association proposed to make the event happen. Fortunately, the MLB organization has proposed that this would hopefully return next month, celebrating the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star game. The same with other returning sports events, the venue will not accept spectators as home quarantine policies are strictly imposed.

Therefore, the return of MLB this July does not only give way for baseball players to perform inside the field. Fans and bettors are also rejoicing since the betting games are back. As you take another opportunity to make money by betting in the upcoming MLB season, here is your baseball betting guide using current MLB odds, so you’ll know who to wager on this season.

Moneyline Bets

Like the NFL and NBA, moneyline bets are the easiest betting games you can play in the MLB. This betting game is merely about picking the right team to win the whole match. There are two competing teams at a time that are classified by the bookmakers as favorites and underdogs.

As you may know, the favorites are labeled with a negative (-) sign before the value. On the other hand, the underdog moneyline values are written using a positive (+) sign. Additionally, bookies decide how much value they are going to put between the two teams, which will also be your basis on the amount you should gamble.

Over/Under Bets

If you feel moneyline bets are challenging to win because of how many bettors participate in it, you can play the MLB over/under bets, the second most played baseball betting game. In this category, the oddsmaker will set a line with a possible total combined score of the two teams when the game ends.

To play this betting game, you only need to select whether the final score can be over or under the lines set. When you gamble for ‘under’ and the outcome is lower than the value set, you can take home the prize and vice versa.

Run Line Bets

The run line bet is a term used for baseball betting that can be associated as points spread. There are only a few bettors betting for this category since the value you can win is lesser than the other wagering games. On the other hand, if you bet for an entry in the run line and lost the game, your bank account may drop significantly.

In the MLB run line bets, the oddsmaker will still set a value between the favorites and underdogs. The usual run line can range only to 1.5. Hence, if you wager for the favorites, the team must win two home runs to earn the prize. However, if you bet for the underdog and their home run does not stay within the run line value, you lose a lot.

Prop Bets

Prop or proposition bets are also excellent MLB betting choices because it works like a guessing game. This bet covers betting for the whole team and the individual players. The prop bets are where bookies create questions, and you must wager by providing the possible answers to the propositions raised.

Some of the common prop bets you can play in the MLB are: which team can score first? Which team will win with the highest number of home runs? Or how many home runs can each side make for the whole game? Other prop bets may include players, such as ‘how many strikeouts can this player make?’

Futures Bets

MLB futures bets can be placed and played before the MLB season starts this year. In the upcoming MLB season, there will be an expected match-up between the National League All-Star Team and American League All-Star Team. It is played through totals (over/under), where the bookie sets the possible value of the game’s final score.

Aside from that, the futures bets may also come for the individual players. How many strikeouts can a pitcher do, how many home runs can a power hitter perform, and how many stolen bases can a speedy player do?

Takeaway

Major League Baseball is one of the sporting events that can give you many betting opportunities. Aside from that, the prizes you can win are no joke and can help you earn considerable money. Hence, knowing the different MLB betting categories enumerated above can guide you with the right baseball gambling games to play this season.