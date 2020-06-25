Atalanta beats Lazio 3-2 in high scoring Serie A action

It was a high scoring affair in Italy’s Serie A action on Wednesday as Atalanta defeated Lazio 3-2. It was also an impressive victory for Atalanta, as they came back from a 2-0 deficit to score three unanswered goals, and secure the three points.

Both of Lazio’s goals came in the first 11 minutes. In the fifth minute, Lazio had the fortune of going up 1-0 after Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon of Zwijndrecht, Netherlands had an own goal. Then, only six minutes later, Lazio scored in the 11th minute to go up 2-0, when Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored.

Atalanta’s first goal came in the 38th minute. With seven minutes before half time, Robin Gosens of Emmerich, Germany put Atalanta on the scoreboard. It was the left midfielder’s eighth goal of the season.

Atalanta then tied the contest at two goals apiece in the 66th minute. Central midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi of Zhytomyr, Ukraine scored his fifth goal of the season.

Atalanta’s game winning goal came from Jose Luis Palomino in the 80th minute. Palomino, a center-back from San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, scored his second goal of the season. Palomino’s first goal during the 2019-20 Serie A season came in a 2-1 Atalanta win over AS Roma on February 15, 2020.

With the win, Atalanta remained in fourth place in Serie A action with a record of 16 wins, five losses, and six draws for 54 points. Holding on to the fourth spot in the Serie A standings is important for Atalanta, as the top four teams from Serie A this season qualifies for the 2020-21 Champions League. Atalanta currently has a six-point lead on AS Roma.

Lazio meanwhile remains in second place in Serie A, and missed a chance to stay pace with Juventus at the top of the Serie A table. Lazio has a record of 19 wins, three losses, and five draws for 62 points. They are four points back of the division-leading Juventus, who is at 21 wins, three losses, and three draws for 66 points.