Liverpool has won the 2020 English Premier League title. On Thursday, Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1, meaning that Manchester City is unable to reach Liverpool in the EPL table.

According to Draft Kings Nation, this is the first time that Liverpool are the English Premier League champions. The English Premier League was created in 1992. The last time Liverpool was the best soccer club in England was in 1990, when they were the top team in the English First Division. In fact, Liverpool placed first in the English First Division 18 times. They also won in 1901, 1906, 1922, 1923, 1947, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1988. Liverpool has won 19 English soccer titles. The only team that has won more titles is Manchester United, who has won 20 times.

However, Liverpool deserves high praise for their dominance in 2019-20. They have won the championship before all teams were to play seven more games. Liverpool’s 86 points is 23 more points than second place Manchester City. Liverpool was the first English Premier League team to ever have a 25 point lead, and they were dominant at home as they were winners of 23 straight.

Only three times all season long has Liverpool not registered a full three points in a single game. They tied Manchester United 1-1 on October 19, shockingly lost to 16th ranked Watford 3-0 on February 29, and then tied Everton at zero on June 21.

Liverpool currently has a record of 28 wins, one loss, and two draws. They could still reach 107 total points this season. The record for most points in a single English Premier League season belongs to Manchester City, which had 100 points in 2018.

However, even though Liverpool has had great success in the English Premier League, they are not in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, which takes place starting Saturday. That is because Liverpool lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the fifth round on March 3. The quarterfinals currently have Manchester United playing Norwich City, Sheffield United playing Arsenal, Newcastle United playing Manchester City and Leicester City playing Chelsea. The semifinals will be July 18 and the final will be August 1.