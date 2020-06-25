What makes a longboard surfboard better than a regular surfboard?

Longboard surfing is a fun sport that has been around for hundreds of years. This sport was an integral part of the rich Polynesian culture and was also enjoyed by Hawaiians. The original materials used to make longboards have changed over the years – modern longboards have more foam volume than previous versions. However, their design has remained the same.

Longboards are different from regular, short surfboards. The main distinction is in their length. Longboards, as their name suggests, are much longer than shortboards. The former usually have a minimum length of eight feet whereas shortboards vary between five and seven feet long. You can choose from a wide variety of board brands to get one that fits your style.

What benefits do longboard surfboards have over regular surfboards?

1. They provide more stability

Although surfing is an exhilarating activity, it requires lots of training to gain sufficient prowess. Longboards are quite stable because their big surface areas provide ample space to stand on and move around. Regular surfboards, on the other hand, have smaller surfaces on which you can plant your feet. This makes them unsuitable for beginners. If you’re interested in learning how to surf, it’s probably wise to start training with a longboard. Their enhanced stability makes using them a breeze.

2. Paddling on a longboard is easier

Another advantage that longboard surfboards have over shortboards is their ease of paddling. As surfers head towards the ocean to catch a wave, they usually lay flat on their surfboards (tummy down) and start paddling away from the shore using their hands. Longboards are large enough to provide ample comfort and stability when paddling. They are simply easier to use than regular surfboards. Paddling on a regular surfboard might be problematic if you’re not used to the experience. When surfing using a longboard, always take caution to avoid huge waves breaking on top of you.

Health benefits of longboard surfing

Just like most water-based sports, longboard surfing provides a variety of health benefits. These include:

a) Improving heart health: surfing is a great cardio exercise that gets your heart pumping. It enhances blood circulation and joint flexibility, helping to ward off common lifestyle diseases such as obesity and high blood pressure.

b) Strengthening muscles: if you’re looking to develop stronger muscles, longboard surfing will certainly do the trick. This sport engages your glutes and leg muscles. It also provides you with a remarkable sense of balance, fortifies your core and provides you with firm abs.

c) Relieving stress: we all experience stressful situations every now and then. If left to accumulate, stress can ruin your mood or even develop into depression. Thankfully, longboard surfing helps to refresh the mind because it acts as a stress reliever.

d) Supporting weight loss: if you are overweight, engaging in longboard surfing can help you lose weight. However, you should combine this sport with a proper diet for more effective weight loss results.

If you wish to get better at stand up surfing, get yourself a longboard surfboard. Once you learn the ropes, you can improve your skills by switching between different types of surfboards.