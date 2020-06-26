BREAKING: Major 'Impact Wrestling' Star Stripped Of Their Title And Released

In a shocking turn of events, Impact Wrestling has released one of it’s biggest stars in Tessa Blanchard and have stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship which she won back in January against Sami Callihan at the Hard To Kill pay per view.

Impact Wrestling.com made the following statement on the issue:

“Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.”

Blanchard had not competed since the Covid 19 pandemic. She had been advertised to return to the ring at Slammiversary in July where she would defend the Impact title in a 5 way challenge against Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin and Michael Elgin, who is currently suspended.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, the relationship between Impact and Tessa had been on edge after Tessa failed to send her promos for one of their episodes.

Tessa’s deal was also set to expire before Slammiversary and the company was planning to have Tessa come back to drop the title.

However it became obvious that Tessa wouldn’t be able to show for the pay per view, so as a result they decided to cut ties with Tessa, thus ending her historic World title run.

No doubt, Tessa Blanchard made her mark in Impact Wrestling. Whether she decides to go to either AEW or WWE where she would head to the NXT is unclear at the moment.