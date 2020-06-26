Kevin Durant reveals he 'probably wouldn't have' played in Orlando if healthy, due to coronavirus

Neither Kevin Durant nor John Wall will be joining their teammates in the Orlando “bubble” for the NBA’s season restart, as they’re both recovering from Achilles injuries, but even if the Nets superstar, he still likely wouldn’t have gone.

Durant tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the year, and while he claims to have been asymptomatic, he knows all too well about the dangers it can present.

And maybe that’s why he’s come out and said that even if he theoretically could play, he likely would not, due to health issues presented by the coronavirus. KD shared his thoughts on the Dawg Talk podcast.

“I feel, me right now, I probably wouldn’t have played because the unknown going into that situation looks crazy right now, seeing so many new cases,” Durant began. “It’s just so unpredictable. It’s easy for me to say right now because I’m injured, but I probably wouldn’t have went down [to play in Orlando].”

This makes us wonder if KD is healthy enough to play. He was seen dunking on a teammate months ago, so it raises questions about if him not going to Orlando is more of a personal choice, rather than one made by the team, which we were initially led to believe.