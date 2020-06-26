NBA announces 16 players test positive for coronavirus

The NBA’s players, coaches and staffers are preparing to report to Orlando for the season restart, but first, everyone had to get tested for the coronavirus.

And, as many had predicted, a number of players tested positive for the virus.

The league tested all 302 players on Tuesday, and of that crop, 16 of them tested positive, so, roughly five percent of them.

302 players tested this week — 16 positive. pic.twitter.com/GcrWD2azmE — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 26, 2020

No word on exactly who those players were, but we wouldn’t be surprised if some names leak out this weekend. It’s hard to keep anything private anymore.