From luxurious exteriors to extremely comfortable interiors, sports cars are definitely here to stay. With an increasing number of sales, the sports car industry isn’t going anywhere in the foreseeable future. In fact, the secondhand sports car industry is growing, too (Tip: always do a vehicle history check before buying a secondhand sports car).
After buying your dream sports car, it’s up to you to make sure that it stays in a great condition. Due to the build of sports cars, they need more TLC than regular cars.
However, not all sports car owners (especially the newbies in the game) take care of their cars the way they’re supposed to. If you are one of them, don’t fret.
Here are 5 tips every sports car owner must know.
Always check your fluid levels.
Always keep an eye on your fluid levels, even if you think you have enough. Aside from regularly checking your oil, you need to check your brake fluid, power steering fluid, and coolant as well. Make sure that you have enough of all these fluids in your reserve.
Some sports car owners tend to neglect coolants, but you shouldn’t. Coolants offer protection against corrosion and extreme temperatures, so it’s crucial to always use it or at least have it stored in your garage for future use.
Regularly check your tires.
Driving a sports car at high speed is surely exciting, but this puts a lot of strain on your tires. Regularly check your tires pressures and tread depth. For peak performance, it’s best to rotate your tires every 5,000 to 8,000 miles, according to Consumer Reports.
Regularly checking your tires also allows you to replace them as soon as needed Remember, damaged tires are a road hazard.
Use a car cover.
You might want the neighbors to see your amazing sports car from time to time, but doing this every day will do more harm than good. When you’re not using your car, it’s ideal to keep it under a cover. This must be done to avoid wear and tear or weather damage.
Additionally, if your area has a lot of kids that might scratch your car’s surface, using a car cover is the simplest form of prevention there is.
Have your engine checked frequently.
A sports car engine is a big magnet for soot, oil residue, and dirt. For these very reasons, sports cars may become unreliable over time. To avoid this, having your engine frequently checked by a professional is a must.
After all, if you’re not a certified mechanic, you’ll want professional advice to see which parts of your engine need to be replaced.
Clean the inside.
When it comes to sports cars, the outside is just as important as the inside. While many sports cars only have two seats, there are some with bigger interiors.
Nevertheless, every sports car interior needs regular vacuuming and wiping (make sure to use soft fabric to wipe those leather seats).
While watching an open-wheel race gives you a lot of excitement, riding your own sports car gives you that thrill no other vehicle can.