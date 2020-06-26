From luxurious exteriors to extremely comfortable interiors, sports cars are definitely here to stay. With an increasing number of sales, the sports car industry isn’t going anywhere in the foreseeable future. In fact, the secondhand sports car industry is growing, too (Tip: always do a vehicle history check before buying a secondhand sports car).

After buying your dream sports car, it’s up to you to make sure that it stays in a great condition. Due to the build of sports cars, they need more TLC than regular cars.

However, not all sports car owners (especially the newbies in the game) take care of their cars the way they’re supposed to. If you are one of them, don’t fret.

Here are 5 tips every sports car owner must know.