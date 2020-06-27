Oilers Bringing Broberg, Rodrigue To Training Camp

Two of the Oilers main prospects will be attending Phase 3 of the NHL’s ‘Return to Play’ plan. Phase 3, which is training camps, is slated to begin on July 10th. That date is tentative, and there is talks of moving it back a few days to accommodate players returning from Europe.

Two players that will be on the camp roster for the Oilers are defenseman Philip Broberg and goaltender Olivier Rodrigue. Broberg was Edmonton’s first round pick, eighth overall, a season ago. Broberg spent the 2019-20 season in Sweden with Skelleftea AIK, playing in 45 games and collecting eight points (1-7-8).

He’ll return to Sweden for the 2020-21 season, but will come to North America to take part in training camp and experience the NHL playoff atmosphere around the club. He’s not expected to play in any games, however. The Oilers are likely to carry ten defensemen, and he’s likely to be at the end of that depth chart. That’ of course, is if he even makes the final roster.

Rodrigue was selected 62nd overall by the Oilers in 2018, and will turn pro this coming season. He appeared in 39 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, posting a 31-7-1 record and .918 save percentage. That was on the heels of a .902 save percentage in 48 games with Drummondville of the QMJHL in 2018-19.

With Rodrigue on the playoff roster, the Oilers’ four goaltenders are set. They’ll carry NHL’ers Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen, along with prospects Rodrigue and Stuart Skinner. Teams are allowed an unlimited number of goalies both in training camp and in the playoff tournament.

With Rodrigue’s inclusion, AHL goaltender Shane Starrett’s future has likely been sealed. Starrett was an all-star in 2018-19, posting a .918 save percentage in 42 games for the Condors, leading them to their first-ever Pacific Division title, playoff appearance and playoff series victory.

He dealt with injuries this season, however, and appeared in only 14 AHL games. He struggled, posting a 5-6-1 record and a .874 save percentage. An unrestricted free agent following the playoffs, Starrett’s time with the organization is likely over.