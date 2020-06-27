RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach to participate in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League

According to Gordon Brunt of The Score on Saturday, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach have both qualified for the 2020-21 Union of European Football Associations Champions League. They both ended up being victorious on Saturday and finished third and fourth place respectively in the 2019-20 Bundesliga standings.

The top four teams each year from the Bundesliga qualify for the following season’s Champions League. RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach join Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who already finished first and second respectively in the 2019-20 Bundesliga standings, heading into Saturday’s action, which concluded Bundesliga play.

Prior to Saturday’s play, RB Leipzig was in third place with 63 points, followed by Borussia Monchengladbach at 62 points and Bayer Leverkusen at 60 points. Bayer Leverkusen could have qualified with a win over FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday, and either a Borussia Monchengladbach loss to Hertha or a RB Leipzig loss to Augsburg.

Well, on Saturday, RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Bayer Leverkusen were all victorious. RB Leipzig beat Augsburg 2-1, Borussia Monchengladbach beat Hertha 2-1, and Bayer Leverkusen beat FSV Mainz 05 by a score of 1-0.

RB Leipzig was in a tight battle against Augsburg. Timo Werner of Stuttgart, Germany scored twice for RB Leipzig in the one goal victory. Werner, who is set to play for Chelsea of the English Premier League starting in July, scored in the 28th and 80th minutes. Werner’s second goal came in the 80th minute, broke a 1-1 tie. At the time of the Werner game-winning goal, Augsburg had momentum, as they tied the score at 1 on a goal by Ruben Vargas of Adligenswil, Switzerland in the 72nd minute.

In Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Hertha, Jonas Hofmann of Heidelberg, Germany, and Breel Embolo of Yaounde, Cameroon scored in the seventh and 78th minutes to put Borussia Monchengladbach up 2-0. Hertha responded with a goal in the first minute of extra time in the second half, but it was too little, too late.