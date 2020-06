Sunday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 4

Hawthorn Hawks vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS1, 4 a.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

College Baseball

2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Louisville Super Regional

Oklahoma vs. Louisville (06/03/2017) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Austin Super Regional

Texas A&M vs. Texas (06/02/2018) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2013 West Coast Conference Championship

San Francisco vs. San Diego (05/25/2013) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2008 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Tallahassee Super Regional

Florida State vs. Wichita State (06/08/2008) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2016 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Columbia Regional

Clemson vs. Western Carolina (06/06/2016) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2018 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. Virginia (03/10/2018) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

2012 ACC Championship

Florida State vs. North Carolina (03/11/2012) — ACC Network, noon

2013 SEC Championship

Florida vs. Mississippi (03/17/2013) — SEC Network, noon

2013 ACC Championship

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina (03/17/2013) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

1995 SEC Championship

Arkansas vs. Kentucky (03/12/1995) — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan (02/17/2018) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota (02/22/2012) — Big Ten Network, noon

Loyola Marymount at LSU (02/03/1990) — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin (01/07/2015) — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

The B1G Show: Big Ten Basketball All-Decade Team — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Women’s

2020 ACC Championship

North Carolina State vs. Florida State (03/08/2020) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

2018 ACC Championship

Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/04/2018) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2019 ACC Championship

Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/10/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Vanderbilt at Tennessee (11/19/2005) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia (10/12/2013) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas (11/03/2007) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Watford vs. Southampton — Telemundo, 11 a.m./NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Classic Match: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (10/28/2008) — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Classic Match: Liverpool vs. Manchester United (01/04/1994) — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League World: Episode 32 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League World: Episode 33 — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Review Show: Matchweek 30 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Review Show: Matchweek 31– NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Quarterfinal

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal — ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

2017 Greater Hartford Open

Final Round (06/25/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour/PGA of America

2016 Women’s PGA Championship

Final Round (06/12/2016) — NBC, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour 2020: Credentialed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Grenada vs. Eibar — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Espanyol vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central-Especial: FC Barcelona: Juicio del #8-Iniesta, el acto final — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Camino a la gloria: Barcelona y la primera orejona de Pep — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: Namajunas vs. VanZant — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

UFC Greatest Fights: Aldo vs. Mendes — ESPNews, noon

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 — ESPN, 1 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 156: Aldo vs. Edgar — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

MLB

1985 American League Championship Series

Game 7: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays (10/16/1985) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

2004 National League Championship Series

Game 7: Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals (10/21/2004) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2019 World Series

Game 7: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/30/2019) — Fox, noon

2004 American League Championship Series

Game 7: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (10/20/2004) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. & 10 p.m.

2001 World Series

Game 4: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees (10/31/2001) — Fox, 3 p.m.

Baseball Seasons: 1985 — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

2001 NBA Finals

Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers (06/06/2001) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

2009 Eastern Conference 1st Round

Game 1: Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics (04/18/2009) — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts (02/07/2010) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens (11/03/2019) — NFL Network, 1 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams (11/25/2019) — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens (12/01/2019) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens (12/12/2019) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

2017 Eastern Conference Final

Game 7: Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/25/2017) — NHL Network, noon

2013 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Red Wings (05/29/2013) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (05/13/2013) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2019 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (05/07/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Match Day 28

Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Besiktas JK vs. Konyaspor — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Lo Mejor de UEFA Champions League: Classic Matches 13 — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

TrueSouth: Birmingham — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

TrueSouth: Athens — SEC Network, 8:30 a.m.

TrueSouth: Nashville — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

TrueSouth: Shreveport — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

TrueSouth: New Orleans — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

TrueSouth: Beaumont — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

TrueSouth: Hodgenville — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

TrueSouth: Memphis — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, noon

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

ESPN Films Presents: D. Wade: Life Unexpected — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

E:60: Celebration of Women in Sports — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

BLM: A Sporting Perspective — BBC World News, 5:30 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

More Than an Athlete — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Backstory: The Decision — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Battle of the Brits, National Tennis Centre, London, England, United Kingdom

Singles 3rd Place & Final — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown, Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown, Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Credit One Bank Invitational, LTP Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

Day 6 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.