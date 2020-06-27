The Alternate Universe: Mets at Padres 6-26-20

We’ve all been depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. The 2020 baseball season is set to begin in late July. Until then, you can read this blog in the alternate: the one where global pandemics were a myth and baseball was around no matter what. We’re imagining the 2020 Mets season as if everything was normal. Enjoy these works of fiction.

It wouldn’t have been a Mets season without a particularly painful walk-off loss in San Diego.

Michael Wacha and Zach Davies traded mediocrity through six frames, and the bullpens rode tightropes to get the game to the ninth inning at 4-4. The Mets got to Kirby Yates on a two-out bases loaded single by Amed Rosario which scored Wilson Ramos. But Gary DiSarcina thought it was a good idea to send Robinson Cano to the plate as Trent Grisham was charging in from center and Yoenis Cespedes was waiting on deck licking his chops. Sure enough, Cano was a dead duck thanks to Grisham’s throw and Austin Hedges’ tag to end the inning.

Wil Myers led off the bottom of the ninth with a bloop single off Edwin Diaz. Jayce Tingler (Padres manager, not an adult entertainment star) then played for the tie by sending Grisham up to bunt. Grisham scarfed it and it went right to Diaz, who immediately went to second to get Myers … but it was too immediate as he rushed the throw and it went into center field, putting Myers on third and Grisham on second. After four fingers to Jurickson Profar, Hedges lined a single to left field to tie the game. Glenn Hoffman then sent home Grisham against Cespedes’ arm in a decision which rivaled DiSarcina’s in level of head scratching. But not even Hoffman could have envisioned Cespedes’ throw sailing into Solana Beach scoring Grisham, tagging Diaz with a loss, and making me reconsider my life choices and sleep patterns.

Steven Matz vs Cal Quantrill on Saturday, Rick Porcello vs Chris Paddack on Sunday. SNY gathering every piece of tape involving Paddack and Pete Alonso to whip Mets fans into a fake frenzy.

