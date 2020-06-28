Inaugural Episode of the Common Sens Podcast

Hey everyone, The Athletic Ottawa‘s Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) and I are proud to announce that we have launched the ‘Common Sens Podcast’ that will discuss the Ottawa Senators and the greater hockey world.

Right now, the podcast is currently available to stream on SoundCloud, but we are in the process of getting it uploaded and verified on platforms like Spotify, Apple, Google and Stitcher.

We dedicated the first episode to Friday night’s NHL Draft Lottery and the implications for the Ottawa Senators. Joining us as our inaugural guest was The Athletic‘s prospect guru, Scott Wheeler, who released his final NHL 2020 Draft rankings earlier this month.

We were really lucky to have Scott chime in with his Draft insights. Despite the disappointment that comes with the Senators falling out of the top two selections, in listening to Scott’s analysis, it’s easy to get excited about the Senators’ prospect pool and the talent that the team will be able to supplement it with in this year’s draft.

Thanks to Ottawa’s own White Wires for the intro music! If any artists and musicians are interested in having us feature your music on the podcast, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

But, please drop us a line after you have listened to the episode. If there is a guest you would love to see us have on or a segment that you would like us to have, please reach out. Whether it is on Twitter or in the comments on the SoundCloud episode page, we’d love to hear your feedback.

And eventually when the podcast is verified on some of the aforementioned podcast platforms, if you could leave us a review, that would be awesome too!

Without further ado, hope you enjoy the show!

The Common Sens Podcast · 1.01 – Making sense of the NHL Draft Lottery