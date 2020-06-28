Kings

Look: Jabari Parker caught playing tennis without mask while supposedly quarantining

By June 28, 2020 2:09 pm

It’s fair to question exactly what has been going through Jabari Parker’s head, after seeing him out and about recently.

Remember, Parker tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago, yet that hasn’t stopped him from living his life in a similar way to someone that’s completely healthy.

It was assumed that Parker would rest up and quarantine, so he can prevent the spread of the virus, but also join his teammates in Orlando for the 2019-20 NBA season restart.

Instead, he was spotted by TMZ Sports playing tennis — without a mask.

Not a good look from a player who has bounced around from team to team, and doesn’t have much margin for error.

