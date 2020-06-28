Rudy Gobert still hasn't fully regained sense of smell from coronavirus infection

Jazz big man Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, and apparently, he still hasn’t fully recovered from it.

It’s been roughly four months since Gobert tested positive, back in early March, which turned the sports world upside down. The NBA immediately suspended play, with all other American sports leagues soon following suit.

Gobert has been cleared of the infection for a long time now, but apparently, he’s still feeling some effects from the virus, which he told L’Equipe,

“The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent,” Gobert said, as transcribed by NBC Sports. “I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists who told me that it could take up to a year.”

That should serve as a cautionary tale to those who are being flippant about the virus now that it’s summer — holding gatherings and parading around in public without a mask.