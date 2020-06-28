Tom Brady signing makes Patriots legitimate contender once again

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham had never played a regular-season snap at the NFL level, and that’s why many were skeptical that he’d be the Patriots’ starting quarterback heading into the 2020 season.

But head coach Bill Belichick continued to express confidence in Stidham, attempting to lead everyone who would listen to believe that the Auburn product would be starting under center this season.

But it was all a smokescreen.

The Patriots reportedly signed the 2015 NFL MVP, Cam Newton, to a one-year deal for the league minimum — relegating Stidham to the backup role once again.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

QBs the Patriots now are expected to have reporting to training camp: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

The Patriots are now a contender once again, as yes, they may be rebuilding their receiving corps, but the team still fields one of the best defenses in the NFL. And, most importantly, they still have Belichick — arguably the best of all time — calling the shots. He and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should get quite creative with Newton, and the league will need to adjust on the fly.