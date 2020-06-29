Cam Newton signing with Patriots is a win-win for both sides

More Sports
Promoted 56m ago
Inter Milan beats Parma 2-1 in dramatic fashion in Serie A action
There was significant emotion in Italian soccer on Sunday even though there were no fans in the crowd because of coronavirus. Inter Milan (…)
NFL 1hr ago
NFL rumors suggest Jadeveon Clowney would love to play for Cowboys or Saints
According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would love to play for the Cowboys or (…)
Promoted 1hr ago
Jaime Mata helps Getafe return to fifth place in La Liga
Getafe returned to fifth place in La Liga on Monday following a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. Getafe had temporarily dropped down to sixth (…)
Promoted 2hr ago
Semi-finals set for 2020 FA Cup
We now know who will be in the semi-finals of the 2020 FA Cup in England. In the 139th edition of the tournament, the oldest soccer (…)
Buccaneers 4hr ago
Former Buccaneers general manager Phil Krueger passes away at age 90
According to the Associated Press on Saturday, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Phil Krueger of LaSalle, IL, passed away at (…)
Browns 5hr ago
Johnny Manziel opens up about future plans, possibility of playing football again
Don’t expect to see Johnny Manziel playing quarterback on a football field — not now, not ever. The Browns had high hopes for Manziel when (…)
Updates 5hr ago
RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach will participate in UEFA Champions League
RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach have both qualified for the 2020-21 Union of European Football Associations Champions League. They (…)
49ers 6hr ago
Old footage of Jerry Rice destroying teammates in practice goes viral
Jerry Rice is the greatest receiver the NFL has ever seen, which many around the sports world agree on. He not only leads the NFL in (…)
Cowboys 7hr ago
Look: Ezekiel Elliott caught admitting on camera that he was high during live stream
This really hasn’t been a banner offseason for Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott thus far Elliott and teammate Dak Prescott were (…)
49ers 7hr ago
Richard Sherman calls Cam Newton's salary with Patriots 'disgusting'
It was only four years ago when Cam Newton was named league MVP, and yet, he was forced to sign for the league minimum over the weekend. (…)